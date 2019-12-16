Warriors super fan Alvin Zhakata has been invited to attend South African football legend Clive Barker’s honorary football match.

Zhakata rose to prominence after he travelled from Cape Town to Cairo by road to watch the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt in June.

His fiery passion for football charmed the football world and he got VIP treatment from Caf when he arrived in Cairo.

Speaking to Chronicle, the fan said: “I am so honoured. Clive Barker is a legend, the only coach to win a major trophy with Bafana Bafana, he is an icon and from childhood I used to have a collection of his posters.

“I never knew one day I was going to be invited to his honorary event. I am humbled by the recognition and l am looking forward to a great time in Durban.”

Zimbabwe legends Wilfred and William Mugeyi and Tinashe Nengomash will feature in the honorary football match.

The game, meanwhile, was supposed to be played last month during the international break but will take place this Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

