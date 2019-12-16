Two English Premier League sides are reportedly still interested in signing Macauley Bonne.

The Zimbabwean striker was linked with several top-flight clubs including Newcastle and Leicester before he joined Charlton Athletic in August.

He started his time at the Championship side on a low note and at one point considered a loan move. But after spending the first month settling, the 24-year old found his feet and became a regular in the first team.

According to UK sports radio talkSPORT, Newcastle and Leicester are still showing interest in Bonne with the Magpies slightly ahead in the transfer race.

Fellow Championship club Fulham is also said to be in the race to sign the player.

