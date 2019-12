The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw took place on Monday afternoon in Nyon, Switzerland.

Here is the full draw:

The draw for the Champions League last 16 is coming up at 1 pm.

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern M√ľnchen

Lyon vs Juventus

Red Bull Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona

Comments

comments