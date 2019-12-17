Joey Antipas has applied for the Warriors job after close family and friends encouraged him to take the post.

The gaffer was the national team mentor on an interim basis from August until the end of his mandate in November

Antipas had announced his return to the fold will be highly unlikely as it will depend on several issues including his contract with Chicken Inn.

But after getting encouragement from his peers, he beat the Monday’s deadline and applied for the job.

Speaking to the Herald, the coach also revealed that he is negotiating a new deal with the Gamecocks.

“A lot of people have encouraged me to apply for the job and, so, I have applied,” he said.

“Should l get the job, ZIFA will have to talk to my employers. We are sorting out a new deal.

“But, first things first, we will see what goes on.”

Meanwhile, a couple of foreign coaches, including former Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Erol Akbay who hails from the Netherlands, Michael Weiss from Germany, Spaniard Manuel Marquez and Serbian Milutin Sredojevic have also applied for the Warriors post

