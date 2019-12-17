ZIFA has announced the January fixtures for the national women’s teams – the U17 and U20s.

The junior sides will be involved in the World Cup qualifiers from early January until the start of February.

The U17 team will play a preliminary qualifier away to Botswana on 10-12 January 2019 before hosting the return fixture on 24-26 January.

The U20 girls will also start in the preliminary round of their qualifiers against Malawi on 17-19 January away before the home tie on 1-2 February.

The association says the U-17 team will start the camp on 27 December while the U-20 side is expected to troop in from 2 January.

