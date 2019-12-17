Paul Pogba will remain on the sidelines for a couple more days after he fell ill, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

The midfielder was expected to make his return to action in Wednesday’s League Cup quarterfinal against quarter-final against fourth division side Colchester United at Old Trafford.

Pogba, 26, suffered an ankle injury in September.

Speaking at a presser ahead of the cup clash, Solskjaer said:

“Of all things he’s struck down ill now.

“He’s been off for two or three days, so that’s not beneficial. That’s probably set him back quite a bit.

“We just need to get him match fit. He might be half an hour, 45, 60, 90 minutes – who knows – in the first game. We’re working hard to get him back, but now he’s ill.”

