ZIFA is set to announce the substantive coach of the senior national team early in January.

A couple of foreign coaches have reportedly applied for the post while Joey Antipas is the only known local mentor interested in the job.

Antipas said close family and friends encouraged him to take the post. He was the national team mentor on an interim basis from August until the end of his mandate in November

Manuel “Manolo” Márquez Roca who once had a short stint in the Spanish top division – La Liga is said to have also put his name in the hat along with former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic and German gaffer Hans Michael Weiss.

Weiss has worked at the Rwanda youth team programs and served as the technical director of the country’s FA.

According to a report in NewsDay, Macedonian gaffer Janevski Cedomir, who left Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily earlier in the year, has registered his interest in the job.

Portuguese national Vaz Pinto and Belgian Jean Francois Losciuto, who was once in charge of lowly Black Leopards of South Africa also forwarded their CV.

