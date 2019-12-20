Norman Mapeza has made his first signing at Chippa United ahead of the January transfer window.

The Zimbabwean gaffer arrived at the Eastern Cap-based side in late September and promised to bring a couple of new players in the mid-season.

The new signing is Tshwane University of Technology midfielder Thabiso Lebitso who was invited for trials at the Chilli Boys following superb performances during the Nedbank Ke Yona talent search.

“We have signed him,” a club official confirmed to KickOff.com.

“The club will release more details in a proper media statement.”

Meanwhile, Mapeza is reportedly targeting Orlando Pirates midfielder Bongani Sam as one of his potential signings in January.

