Chippa United head coach Norman Mapeza is reportedly on the verge of a squad overhaul in the January transfer window.

The Zimbabwean coach has masterminded an impressive resurgence at the Port Elizabeth-based outfit, steering them out of the relegation zone but he has also beamoned lack of quality in the side, something which he wishes to tackle next month.

The club has so far confirmed the departure of two of their strikers Lerato and Rhulani Manzini (not related), who have been loyal servants of the Chilli Boys.

Additionally, according to reports, veteran Cameroonian goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb, whose dropping to the bench by Mapeza coincided with the club’s first win of the campaign, is set to be shown the exit door in January.

