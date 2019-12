Zimbabwean coach Kalisto Pasuwa is one game away from league honours with his table-topping Malawian side Nyasa Big Bullets.

Pasuwa’s men are a point ahead of fellow title-aspirants Be Forward Wanderers, with 67 points from 29 games going into the final round of fixtures.

They will play their final match against TN Stars at home, at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Bullets have not lost a single game at home in the current campaign and a win will guarantee them the title.

