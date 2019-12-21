Everton have confirmed they have appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The former Chelsea boss was unveiled ahead of the team’s clash with Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

Ancelotti who was recently sacked by Napoli, replaces Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

Silva was shown the exit door a few weeks ago following a string of unconvincing results.

Speaking in his first interview on the club’s official website, the newly appointed gaffer said: “This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base.

“There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality.”

Comments

comments