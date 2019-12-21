Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi recently built a house for a 108-year-old woman.

The woman, Nomvela Emma Ngwani had spent the last 52 years at her mud structure house in Kiaskamahoek and Mpengesi built her a house in the Eastern Cape.

She will move into it immediately as she was presented with the keys to the property yesterday.

Politician Oscar Mabuyane took to microblogging site Twitter to heap praise on Mpengesi.

Comments

comments

No related posts.