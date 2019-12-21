Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi recently built a house for a 108-year-old woman.

The woman, Nomvela Emma Ngwani had spent the last 52 years at her mud structure house in Kiaskamahoek and Mpengesi built her a house in the Eastern Cape.

She will move into it immediately as she was presented with the keys to the property yesterday.

Politician Oscar Mabuyane took to microblogging site Twitter to heap praise on Mpengesi.

Ms Nomvelo Emma Ngwani, 108, has celebrated 52 Christmases at her mud structure house in Bompas, Kieskamahoek. ECPG, Mr Chippa Mpengesi of @ChippaUnitedFC teamed up, built her a brand new house. She will spend her first Christmas at her 40m2 brand new house. pic.twitter.com/iWVs2AfHzF — Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane (@OscarMabuyane) December 21, 2019

