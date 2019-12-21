Marvelous Nakamba’ blunder gifted Southampton striker Danny Ings with a goal in Aston Villa’s 3-1 defeat to the Saints at Villa Park today.

The Zimbabwe international’s attempt to clear Nathan Redmond’s cross fell right into the path of Ings, who finished confidently for the Saints’ third goal.

He was initially not named in the starting eleven but came on in the 7th minute, replacing the injured John McGinn.

This was the Dean Smith-coached side’s 4th consecutive defeat in the league and consequently dropped into the relegation zone.

Comments

comments