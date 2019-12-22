Hendrik Pieter de Jongh will not renew his contract with Highlanders when it expires at the end of this month.

The Dutchman arrived at the Bulawayo giants in September and signed a short-term performance-based deal. Following a successful three-month spell, the club offered him a new contract but he has turned it down.

The gaffer confirmed the news on Sunday, saying his time at Emagumeni was up, and he is now looking for new adventures.

