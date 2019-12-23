Former Orlando Pirates and Zamalek tactician Milutin “Micho” Sredojević, whose interest in the vacant Warriors head coach post is now in the public domain, has showered Norman Mapeza with praise amid his turnaround of Chippa United.

Mapeza has steered the Chilli Boys out of danger in remarkable fashion, winning four of their last five games and not conceding a goal in the process, after taking over at a time when they were win-less and bottom -placed, earning Micho’s admiration in the process.

“Thank you very much for appreciating a great coach, and my dear respected friend and brother, a recognized football gentleman from Zimbabwe — Norman Mapeza,” Micho told The Herald.

“I was in touch with him and firmly believed that he can turn the tables in that extraordinary club and situation.

“He is doing well but he has no time and space to relax as the situation can reverse but I undoubtedly believe in his human and sports qualities.”

