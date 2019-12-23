Callisto Pasuwa has been praised for setting up a youthful squad that successfully defended Nyasa Big Bullets’ league title.

The Zimbabwean gaffer built his team around several youngsters, a move which was disputed by the club’s executive who tried to sign experienced players behind his back.

According to Nyasa Times, a Malawian newspaper, Bullets assistant coach Peter Mponda said Pasuwa took a risk and the latest league triumph has proven critics wrong.

“The 2019 season has been tricky and our coach Calisto Pasuwa had to take a risk by recruiting and featuring young boys,” said Mponda.

“He received a lot of criticism but here we are today, we have managed to win the league with the youthful players dominating and the critics have been silenced.”

The former Warriors and Dynamos coach moved to Malawi in October last year and finished the 2018 campaign on top. He successfully defended the title with twenty wins, seven draws and two losses.

The last time he achieved back-to-back triumphs was five years ago when he won four consecutive championship with Dynamos.

