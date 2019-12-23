Various leagues across the globe were in full swing this past weekend and Zimbabwean flag bearers took part for their clubs; here is how they fared.

Tino Kadewere scored yet again in Le Havre’s 1-1 stalemate with Chambly. This was the in-form striker’s 17th goal this season in the French second tier division. He is still leading on the top scorers chart.

Marvelous Nakamba came on as a first half substitute in Aston Villa’s 1-3 defeat to Southampton in the English Premier League. The former Club Brugge man was initially not named in the starting eleven but was introduced as a replacement for the injured John McGinn.

Marshall Munetsi played the entire game as Stade de Reims drew 1-1 with Lyon in the French Ligue 1. He seems to have cemented his place in the side, having started in two consecutive games for the sixth-placed side.

Teenage Hadebe also played 90 minutes in Yeni Malatyaspor’s 0-2 defeat Rizespor in the Turkish Super League.

Cliff Moyo featured for Kidderminster Harriers in their 1-1 draw with Altrincham in the English sixth tier division.

