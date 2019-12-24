The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad says they are considering moving the dates of the 2021 Afcon back to the January-February period.

The continental football body had moved the tournament to June-July period starting with the 2019 edition which took place in Egypt.

But due to wet conditions expected in the host country Cameroon during that time, the 2021 finals could be moved to the start of the year.

Ahmad told Inside World that CAF will decide on what would be the appropriate dates to host the 2021 edition.

“When we took the decision to move the Africa Cup of Nations to June, which we did for the last tournament in Egypt, we have always said that we need to have some flexibility over the dates,” Ahmad said.

“This is because of the different climatic conditions in the continent. I don’t know why the media has forgotten that this was discussed in detail, at the 2017 CAF symposium that we had in Morocco.

“In my view, it is not possible, because of the climatic conditions in Cameroon, to stage the Africa Cup of Nations in June/July. This is clear, so we must decide on the date.”

Another issue that will force the 2021 Afcon tournament to be moved back to January-February period is the expanded Fifa Club World Cup which is set to be played from June 17 to July 4 2021.

Comments

comments