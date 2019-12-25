Three European clubs are reportedly keeping an eye on with the intention of signing in-form Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for his side Le Havre, leading the top scorers chart in the French second tier division with 17 goals from 19 games.

According to Futbol Arena, Turkish giants Galatasaray have made the former Prince Edward pupil their top transfer target.

The publication also state that French Ligue 1 side Lyon, are keeping their eyes peeled on the former Harare City man and said to “very serious” about approaching Le Havre for him.

Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid are also reportedly tracking the progress of Kadewere as well, with Spanish publication Pucela Fijajes reporting “The Real Valladolid is seriously tracking down the French market, and one of the most loved players to pucelana sports management is Le Havre’s Tino Kadewere.”

