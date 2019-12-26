Former Zifa boss Philip Chiyangwa has allegedly threatened to sue the association’s current lawyers after they reported him to the police.

Chiyangwa is being accused of abusing Zifa’s funds during his tenure, and the current administration, led by Felton Kamambo, through its lawyers Ngarava, Moyo and Chikono opened a case at the Commercial Crimes Unit at Harare Central Police Station.

According to NewsDay, the businessman has responded by writing to the lawyers, threatening to sue them for reporting him to the police and leaking information to the media.

Details have emerged in the past two weeks “exposing” how Chiyangwa milked the association.

The Kamambo administration also tried to forbid the ex-Zifa boss from taking part in all football-related activities, but the ban was reversed by FIFA.

Comments

comments