Marvelous Nakamba’s Aston Villa will host Norwich City at Villa Park today knowing that nothing but a win will ascertain their relegation credentials.

The Birmingham-based side, who have won just 4 of their 18 league games this season, have lost their last 4 games in a row in the English top division, sliping into relegation places consequently.

They are in 18th place on the table, three points ahead of their opponents today and Watford.

Kick off is 17:00hrs.

