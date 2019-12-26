New Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has named his coaching staff consisting of three assistants.

The Spaniard was appointed the Gunners boss last week to replace sacked Unai Emery.

According to a statement on the club’s official website, Freddie Ljungberg, who took interim charge of the team for six matches, remains as an assistant coach alongside Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round.

Stuivenberg is currently Ryan Giggs’ assistant manager with Wales and will combine duties with Arsenal until after the European Championships in June 2020.

Inaki Cana Pavon will help Sal Bibbo in the goalkeeping department.

Comments

comments