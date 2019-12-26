Warriors defender Alec Mudimu has blasted ‘shameful’ racist behaviour after his sister was allegedly discriminated in the United Kingdom.

Details of the incident are not clear but based on what the FC Sheriff Tiraspol defender said, his sister was racially abused by a homeless man, whom she had aided with food, outside a shop.

He took to microblogging site Twitter to conderm the behaviour.

“How this has been possible I don’t know. Thank God we all just walked away….so a homeless man just racially abused my sister after aiding him with food outside a shop. After asking for help to be bought food for himself,” wrote the former Cefn Druids man.

“It’s all understood that it’s a tough time of the year for those whom may not have many or no loved ones around but there’s no place for racism regardless. I’m ashamed this has happened and feel despicable within actions people feel they need to take with no thought what so ever,” he added.

Comments

comments