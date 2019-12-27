Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere has confirmed the reports that there are some top clubs from France, Spain, England and Turkey interested in him.

The 23-year old has been linked with Turkish giants Galatasaray, French Ligue 1 side Lyon, La Liga club Real Valladolid and Crystal Palace of the EPL.

Speaking to the Herald newspaper, the forward said: “I would not deny that because it is what’s happening right now.

“There are a lot of teams mostly from France, Spain, England and also Turkey, and to be honest that (interest from those clubs) gives me the courage to keep working hard but God will lead the way.

“And, about the clubs that have made official approaches, I do not think I’m in a position to discuss about that because I have people who take care of that. My job is done on the pitch, anything else besides that can be done by my manager.”

Kadewere has been outstanding for his side Le Havre, leading the top scorers chart in the French second tier division with 17 goals from 19 games.

