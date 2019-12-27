Khama Billiat is the only foreign international that has made into the ABSA Premiership Team of the Decade that was compiled by SuperSport TV.

Billiat first made a name for himself at Ajax Cape Town when he joined the side at the turn of the decade. He moved to Mamelodi Sundowns three years later and became a core member of the star-studded squad that won the 2016 CAF Champions League.

The Zimbabwean also won a couple of individual honours including the 2016 ABSA Premiership Player of the year and finished second in the CAF Player of the Year – Based in Africa.

The 29-year old also won three league titles, a Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout trophy, all with Sundowns.

Meanwhile, other big names in the Best XI include goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Teko Modise, Opa Manyisa and Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi.

Here is SuperSport TV‘s ABSA Premiership Team of the decade:

