Teenage Hadebe says he wants to make a name for himself and play for Turkey’s biggest clubs.

The Yeni Malatyaspor defender has established himself as a first-team regular since his arrival from Kaizer Chiefs in the pre-season. He has so far made ten league appearances, only missing action when he got stuck in Zimbabwe due to passport issues and during a short injury setback in early stages of the campaign.

“I want to play for one of the biggest teams in Turkey. I’m sure God will provide, that’s my wish,” the 24-year old told reporters on Thursday when asked about his future.

Hadebe’s comments come at the time he is being linked with a transfer to top-flight club Trabzonspor. However, the move is highly unlikely to happen anytime soon as the Malatyaspor are not willing to lose him, according to reports in Turkey.

