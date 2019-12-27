UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe today for a 12-day vacation, according to the Herald.

The Slovenian, accompanied by his family, will be based in Victoria Falls and will also visit other resort areas in the country that include Binga, Hwange National Park, Matopos, Great Zimbabwe and the Eastern Highlands.

Ceferin will also meet COSAFA president Philip Chiyangwa to discuss some football projects for the Southern African region.

“There are a number of areas where our two organisations can work together for the benefit of football,” Chiyangwa said.

“We need a COSAFA Women’s Club Championships because, as you know, women’s football is now an area that requires special attention and Uefa have a wonderful model that can help us.

“They can teach us a lot in that area, the organisation, how we can get it off the ground, how we can make it attractive to the fans, how we can make it appeal to the sponsors.

“It’s a privilege just to be exchanging views with such a man in world football and there is a lot that we can learn from them.”

