Veteran FC Platinum striker Mkhokheli Dube believes the newly-crowned Castle Lager Premier Soccer champions can put behind their opening two defeats in the CAF Champions League and stage an upset when they face the Egyptian giants AlAhly tomorrow.

Lizwe Sweswe’s charges lost to Al Hilal and Etoile du Sahel, and also face what appers to be an uphill task when they face the former African champions in their own backyard but Dube is not reading much into that.

“We are happy that we won the domestic league but now we have since shifted focus to the African Champions League,” Dube said ahead of the clash as qouted by Kick Off Magazine.

“We are not reading much into the losses in our first two games we are going there to win,” he added.

Comments

comments