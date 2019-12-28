Chicken Inn have singed new players as they start to prepare for next campaign.

The Gamecocks have so far brought in 29-year-old attacking midfielder Clive Dzingai from relegated Mushowani Stars, left-back Nomore Chinyerere from Hwange as well as unheralded 23-year-old Mosi Rovers defender Brian Giant.

Club secretary-general Tawengwa Hara confirmed the news to the Chronicle and also revealed that they are waiting for coach Joey Antipas to decide on who should be released.

“There will be a shake-up in the dressing room and all that depends on the technical team. The coach is in Kariba on holiday and will soon present his wish list and those that will be leaving. We want to strengthen our side and make sure we launch a strong title challenge,” said Hara.

Chicken Inn made big signings at the start of the previous season but lost some of their stars along the way.

These included Clive Augusto who was the leading goalscorer and Obadiah Tarumbwa.

