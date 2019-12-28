The Aston Villa Twitter page was awash with messages of fans calling for coach Dean Smith’s sacking following Aston Villa’s 3-0 mauling by ten-men Watford.

The Birmingham-based outfit had lost four games in a row in the Premier League but their slender 1-0 victory over Norwich had taken pressure off the under-fire Smith.

Smith ochestrated Villa’s return to the English top division but has overseen only five wins in 19 games.

Today’s loss, their 12th in the league this campaing, sees then drop into the relegation zone again.

Comments

comments