Marvelous Nakamba is among the three changes coach Dean Smith has made in his Aston Villa side to face Watford this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean midfielder struggled in the 1-0 victory over Norwich City on Thursday and taken off in the 56th minute.

The other two changes in the Villa XI are Egyptian duo Ahmed Hegazi and Trézéguet.

Conor Hourihane, Henri Lansbury and Jota are the players replacing the trio.

Kick-off is at 5 pm Zimbabwean time.

Aston Villa XI:

