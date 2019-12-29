Dynamos have added two more players to their squad after signing former Prince Edward student Tanaka Chidhobha and Nkosi Mhlanga of Yadah FC.

The Glamour Boys confirmed the signings in a statement posted on social media on Sunday. The club also revealed it will bring more players in preparation for the 2020 season.

“We have signed two players, Tanaka Chidhobha and Nkosi Mhlanga from Yadah,” the statement reads.

“As we have always said, we are busy on the market & we want to assure you our supporters that 2020 is going to be a better year.”

Dynamos have already signed Partson Jaure who joined the Harare side as a free agent on a one-year contract.

