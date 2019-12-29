Pep Guardiola will remain at Manchester City until the end of his contract, according to the club’s chief executive Ferran Soriano.

There are doubts over the Spaniard’s future after reports emerged suggesting he will leave Etihad before his deal expires in 2021.

The gaffer who won two successive league titles with City has been linked with a return to Barcelona.

“Pep has said so many times that he has a contract that covers this year, plus next year too,” Soriano said, according to Goal.com.

“There is no discussion about this. Pep will stay and he’ll leave at the right time one day – and the club is strong enough to survive any change.

“But as Pep said many times, he’s not leaving.”

Guardiola moved to City in 2016 and his side have won seven trophies during his tenure.

Comments

comments