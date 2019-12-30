Chippa United gaffer Norman Mapeza has admitted to receiving guidance from fellow countryman Kaitano Tembo.

The former Warriors international arrived in South Africa in October to take over the reins at the Eastern Cape side. He has led the Chilli Boys to four wins in the last five matches including a victory over Tembo’s SuperSport United just before the Christmas break.

The unbeaten run has seen Chippa climbing up from the bottom of the table to the 10th position.

Mapeza told Kick-Off.com that he has been communicating with Tembo since the time he arrived.

“We’ve been friends [since playing together for The Warriors]. We’ve been talking ever since I arrived here, and the guy knows much more about the PSL than me,” said Mapeza.

“He’s been here for nearly 20 years; he’s a former player of SuperSport and now he’s into coaching, so he knows much more about what has been happening here than me.”

Comments

comments