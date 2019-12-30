Warriors defender Alec Mudimu says the need to play in the Champions League pushed him to join Moldovan club Sheriff FC.
The 24-year old signed a contract after spending two-and-half seasons in the modest Welsh Premier League with Cefn Druids.
Speaking to H-Metro, Mudimu revealed why he snubbed some teams who were interested in him.
“There were a lot of clubs interested but this club (Sheriff) plays Champions League football at a very high standard.
“And I believe I need to play with the best players around the world to improve, “he said.
Mudimu is expected to make his debut at Sheriff in January once he is registered.