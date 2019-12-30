While many people around the globe enjoyed holidays, it was business as usual in some European football leagues and here is how Zimbabwean flag-bearers fared for their respective outfits this past weekend.

Macauley Bonne was the stand-out perfomer, after his brace propelled Charlton Athletic to an impressive 3-2 win over Bristol City in the English second tier division, the Sky Bet Championship.

Marvelous Nakamba was not involved in Aston Villa’s 0-3 hammering by fellow strugglers Watford in the English Premier League. The former Club Brugge was an unused substitute at Vicarage Road.

Teenage Hadebe, who by the look of things has cemented his place in the Yeni Malatyaspor team, played the entire game as the Turkish side drew 1-1 with Gaziantep.

Another day, another story of ‘missing in action’ for Knowledge Musona at Anderlecht. The striker was not included in the match day squad for the 0-0 stalemate with Antwerp.

