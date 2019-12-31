Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly considering giving Willard Katsande another deal following his return to form this season.

The Zimbabwean midfielder’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

According to Soccer Laduma, Amakhosi want to give the 33-year old a two-year deal which could see him reach a decade of service at the club. The publication adds that the new contract could be signed in the coming weeks.

Katsande who is the vice-captain has been at Chiefs since 2011 when he joined from Ajax Cape Town. He has made over 250 appearances and is one of the longest-serving players in the squad alongside goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

