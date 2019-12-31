Recently crowned Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo has left to CAPS United after four years at the Harare giants.

The midfielder is joinint Zambian top-flight club BuildCon which was once home to Zimbabwean players Nqobizitha Masuku, Partson Jaure and goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva.

Ngodzo’s move follows after speculation he was moving to city rivals Harare City.

The 30-year old had a huge campaign which saw him finishing the term with ten goals, four behind Golden Boot winner Clive Augusto.

Meanwhile, past Zimbabwean players at the Zambian club have struggled and they soon left due to the lack of game time.

