Former Dynamos, How Mine and Black Leopards defender Victor Kamhuka has signed for a new club, Ayeyawady United from Myanmar, Soccer24 can exclusively reveal.

The 29-year-old, who was plying his trade in the Indian Premier League, penned a 2-year deal with his new club this morning.

Myanmar is country located in the western portion of mainland, South East Asia.

“I’m happy to be honest and as a player new challenges make you keep your game high,” Kamhuka said.

“My ambitions are to prove myself that Iam a good player by helping the club achieve the goals which they have set and I will develop because this time I will be playing in the Asian champions league.”

Asked on his aspirations for the national team, Kamhuka said: “Nothing much has changed in terms of my desire to play for the Warriors because it’s the same goal to play good football and wait for my chance to be called for the national team.”

Comments

comments