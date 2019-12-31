Former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa’s manager Gibson Mahachi has opened up on why he (Pasuwa) was reluctant to apply for the vacant national team head coach post.

The post has been vacant since veteran coach Sunday Chidzambwa resigned just after the AFCON finals in June and Pasuwa, who recently defended the Malawian Super League with Nyasa Big Bullets and out of contract starting today, is according to his manager, owed US$100 000 in oustanding dues by the country’s football governing body.

“Get me right, no Zimbabwean coach can say no to the call to serve his country,” Mahachi told The Herald.

“Pasuwa feels the same, and if the call comes today, he is ready, but for now there are certain outstanding things that need to be sorted out first.” “Pasuwa did his best with the national team under challenging conditions. He always puts his country first. Of course, just like anyone else, he wasn’t a perfect individual. But it’s public knowledge he wasn’t paid his monies in his last job. “We have written to ZIFA several times, but we got no response. That is bad business practice,” he agued.

