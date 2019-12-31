Former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa’s manager Gibson Mahachi has opened up on why he (Pasuwa) was reluctant to apply for the vacant national team head coach post.

The post has been vacant since veteran coach Sunday Chidzambwa resigned just after the AFCON finals in June and Pasuwa, who recently defended the Malawian Super League with Nyasa Big Bullets and out of contract starting today, is according to his manager, owed US$100 000 in oustanding dues by the country’s football governing body.

“Get me right, no Zimbabwean coach can say no to the call to serve his country,” Mahachi told The Herald.

