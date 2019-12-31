Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba belives unity is a must in the Aston Villa team for the club to start getting possitive results, starting with tommorow’s fixture with Burnley.

The Birminghman-based side travel to Turf Moor to face Sean Dyche’s men on New Year’s day and the Zimbabwe international insists they can get the the result if they stick together.

Speaking to the club website ahead of the clash, Nakamba said: “What has happened, we cannot change it. We just have to prepare for tommorow.”

“Burnley have their own style, we know how they play and we are prepared for them.”

“We need to go there and give everything for the club and support each other,” he added.

