Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba has bounced back into the starting lineup for Aston Villa’s clash against Burnely.

Nakamba was an unused substitution in Villa’s loss to Aston Villa. Villa are currently in a poor run of form that sees them in the relegation zone with 18 points from 20 games.

The match kick’s off at 14.30 Zimbabwean time.

