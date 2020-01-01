Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba has bounced back into the starting lineup for Aston Villa’s clash against Burnely.
Here's how we line-up for our New Year's Day clash against Burnley, presented by @eToro…#BURAVL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/rT1sxHLpcF
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 1, 2020
Nakamba was an unused substitution in Villa’s loss to Aston Villa. Villa are currently in a poor run of form that sees them in the relegation zone with 18 points from 20 games.
The match kick’s off at 14.30 Zimbabwean time.