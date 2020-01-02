Knowledge Musona has been linked with a move to Belgian top-flight Sint-Truidense VV, a club which was reportedly interested in him in the pre-season.

The Zimbabwean has failed to pin a place in the Anderlecht team and might move out this January in a potential swap deal also involving team-mate Pieter Gerkens for Ivorian forward Yohan Boli.

STVV have already freed some space in their squad with more departures expected this month.

The club has let go forward Cong Phuong who was on loan from Hoàng Anh Gia Lai in Vietnam.

Another forward Facundo Colidio is also being linked with a return to his parent club Inter Milan due to lack of game time.

The new developments might point out a possible arrival of new players this month that may including Zimbabwean forward Musona.

