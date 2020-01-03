Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza’s quest to bolster his squad for the remaining ABSA Premiership season continues following the arrival of two new signings today.

The Chilli Boys’ resurgence under the Zimbabwean coach has been met with praise, after they leaped from bottom on the table to 10th going into the new year.

They announced the two signings, Thokozani Sekotlong and Thabiso Lebitso.

Sekotlong is a striker, who was once with Mamelodi Sundowns while Lebisto, a winger, joins from Tswane University of Technology.

Comments

comments