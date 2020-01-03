Chippa United have parted ways with another gaffer, just three months after appointing Norman Mapeza as the head coach.

The Chilli Boys have released the club’s developmental side’s coach Daine Klate following the team’s poor results in the Multichoice Diski Challenge. He will be replaced by former first-team assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu.

Klate who resigned from playing football last year said to Kick-Off.com: “It has been a wonderful six months with the boys, breaking barriers and building something special.

“It was an emotional moment saying goodbye to the boys, but such is the nature of the job.”

The first technical team change happened when first team’s goalkeeper’s coach Postnet Omony was sacked in November.

