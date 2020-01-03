Defending ABSA Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly joined the race to sign unsettled Zimbabwean star striker Knowledge Musona.

The Warriors captain has had a nightmarish tenure at his current club, Belgian side RSC Anderlecht and is reportedly on his way out.

With many offers on the table for the 29-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs man, including some Belgian clubs, Masandawana are said to be pursuing him too.

According to South African publication Times Live, the Pretoria-based outfit are chasing the striker in a bid to lure him back to South African, where he was a household name in the gold and black of Amakhosi.

The publication even claims that Musona is apparently keen to join Sundowns‚ who are sure to have made an attractive offer to the star striker.

