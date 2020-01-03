Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa was voted in Chesterfield’s team of the decade.

The 28-year old, who now plays for Nottingham Forest in the English Championship, spent five years with the first team between 2010-15, making 125 league appearance. He graduated from the club’s academy.

Darikwa’s spell came at a time Chesterfield was playing league football in the League One and League Two. The team now competes in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football league system.

The team of the decade, meanwhile, was voted by the fans in a poll conducted by local newspaper, Derbyshire Times.

Full team:

Goalkeeper: Tommy Lee.

Defenders: Tendayi Darikwa, Ian Evatt, Liam Cooper, Drew Talbot.

Midfielders: Sam Clucas, Sam Morsy, Jimmy Ryan, Gary Roberts, Jay O’Shea.

Striker: Jack Lester.

Comments

comments