The country’s football governing body, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), has been accused of misplaced priorities after allegedly donating kits donated by FIFA for rural football development, to Premier Soccer League teams.

The Felton Kamambo-led admistration donated football kits to top flight sides CAPS United, Dynamos and Black Rhinos two weeks ago under the pretence of having bought it, though it has emerged that it was in actual fact given to the previous adminstration, led by Philip Chiyanga, by the world football governing body for grassroots development, in 2018.

Former deputy president of the association Omega Sibanda though, exposed the current board, accusing them on misplaced priorities.

“The previous ZIFA board led by (Philip) Chiyangwa managed to acquire football development equipment from FIFA. The consignment arrived just before the election and it was meant for rural areas,” revealed Sibanda to The Herald.

“As a transparent board with football development at heart we made sure the equipment was handed over to the newly-elected board led by (Felton) Kamambo.

Sibanda continued: “Surprisingly, the equipment is now being donated to Premier Soccer League teams. The consignment had small-sized footballs meant for young boys and imagine those footballs are now being given to top-flight players. Is it logical?

“It is very unfortunate on the part of the ZIFA board. Their priorities are misplaced. How can they afford to pay no attention to development? They have to do the honourable thing and resign from office.”

