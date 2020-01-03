Zifa is expected to name the substantive coach of the senior men national team any time soon.

The association announced that a coach will be named during the first two weeks of January. The selecting process started in mid-December after a vacancy was advertised in the mainstream media.

A couple of foreign coaches applied for the post while Joey Antipas is the only known local gaffer interested in the job.

Antipas was in charge of the team on an interim basis from August until the end of his mandate in November.

Manuel “Manolo” Márquez Roca who once had a short stint in the Spanish top division – La Liga put his name in the hat along with former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, ex-Highlanders boss Erol Akbay and German gaffer Hans Michael Weiss.

Macedonian Janevski Cedomir, who left Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily earlier in the year, Portuguese national Vaz Pinto and Belgian Jean Francois Losciuto also forwarded their CVs.

The Warriors have a busy schedule this year where they are playing in the 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and the African Nations Championship (Chan) finals.

