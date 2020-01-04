Khama Billiat will spend another spell on the sidelines after he aggravated his hamstring injury on his return to action in Kaizer Chiefs’ final match of 2019.

The Zimbabwean winger had spent two weeks on the sidelines before making an appearance in the game against Maritzburg United on 22 December.

According to a squad update on Chiefs’ official website, a scan was done and it was noted Billiat sustained a small area of inflammation on his hamstring.

He is now expected to return to action at the end of this month.

“Attacking midfielder Khama Billiat aggravated his right hamstring injury during the Maritzburg match on 22 December,” reads the statement.

“He had a scan which showed a small area of inflammation. He is currently undergoing treatment and rehabilitation. He is expected to be out of action for approximately three weeks.”

